The State Government of Andhra Pradesh has decided to reconstitute the Executive Committee and Authority for Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA). This decision was executed on Tuesday through two government orders issued by the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Biswabhusan Harichandan.

The two separate orders, issued by the Governor of AP, were for the reconstitution of the Executive Committee for VMRDA as well as for the reconstitution of the Authority for VMRDA. These orders were made, as per the Andhra Pradesh Metropolitan Region and Urban Development Authorities Act, 2016.

The order for the reconstitution of the Authority for VMRDA in Visakhapatnam, also stated that the Chairperson of the Authority would be appointed by the government. While the Special Chief Secretary to Government, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), will be the Deputy Chairperson. Other than these individuals, the Authority would also consist of 14 members. The Metropolitan Commissioner of VMRDA will serve as the Convenor of the Authority.

The other order, by the State Government, for the reconstitution of the Executive Committee mentioned that the Special Chief Secretary to Government, MA&UD, will be the Chairperson of the committee. This committee will have 8 members, excluding the Chairperson. The Metropolitan Commissioner of VMRDA will act as the Convenor of this committee as well.

As per the VMRDA Act, the Executive Committee and Authority will be overseeing the workings of the urban development authority in Visakhapatnam.

Back in March 2021, the working limits of VMRDA were expanded to 13 more mandals of the Visakhapatnam District. Now, it looks after 32 mandals, in total, out of the 46 in Visakhapatnam District.