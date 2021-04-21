Visakhapatnam is once again getting into the realm of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past couple of weeks, the number of cases has rapidly started increasing and continues to do so. Many local restaurants are following stronger safety guidelines and ensuring that home delivery is on full swing. We have compiled a list of places which are rolling out Quarantine meals in the city of Vizag.

Here is a list of places offering Quarantine meals in Vizag:

Happy Oi

Weekly Subscription Rs. 4,000/- per person (breakfast, lunch and dinner included)

Contact details: 9866869090

Address: Visalakshinagar and Lawson’s Bay

Hotel PL Grand



Weekly subscription – Veg meal – Rs. 3,675/- per person & Non veg meal – Rs. 4,410/- per person

Contact details: 9948810494, 6303800669

Address: Waltair Uplands, Siripuram (Only 5 km radius delivery )

Ganapati Sweets and Restaurant

Only veg meals available – Rs. 3100/- per person for7 days, Rs. 6,100/- per person for 14 days and Rs. 11,000/- per person for one month

Contact details: 9849544470, 9491026858, 9347162019

Address: Daba Gardens (Delivery within 5 km is free)

House of Dosas

Weekly subscription of veg meals – Rs. 3,900/- per person

Contact details: 9908843045, 9848522056

Address: Kirlampudi

Rasa Multi Cuisine restaurant

Veg – Rs. 3,495/- per person for 7 days and Rs. 6,495/- per person for 14 days

Egg and veg – Rs. 3,495/- per person for 7 days and Rs. 6,495/- per person for 14 days

Non Veg – Rs. 4,495/- per person for 7 days and Rs. 7,995/- per person for 14 days

Contact details: 7337337202, 7337337206

Address: Siripuram

HealthyOwl.fit

Rs. 69/- per meal

Contact details: 09515458087

Address: Chaitanya Nagar, Near Chalapathi School, Gajuwaka

Rockadale

Veg – Rs. 3,500/- per person for 7 days and Rs. 6,500/- per person for 14 days

Egg and veg – Rs. 3,500/- per person for 7 days and Rs. 6,500/- per person for 14 days

Non Veg – Rs. 4,500/- per person for 7 days and Rs. 8,000/- per person for 14 days

Contact details: 7095621555, 7095621333

Address: Near Seven Hills Hospital Road, Ram Nagar

Mantris Hotel

Veg – Rs. 3,500 /- per person for 7 days, Rs. 7000/- per person for 14 days, Rs. 14000/- per person for 28 days

Non veg – 4500/- per person for 7 days, Rs. 8500/- per person for 14 days, Rs. 17000/- per person for 28 days

Contact details: 8886681925, 8886377718

Address: VIP Road, Balaji Nagar, Asilmetta (free delivery up to 5kms)

Bowls ‘N’ Rolls



Follow their instagram handle bowls_and_rolls _vizag to know what they offer.

Contact details: 8897387344, 8142349199, 9246616105

Address: Daspalla Hills, Vizag (Delivers only within 3KM radius)

Sai Lakshmi home foods – Only on pre order

Contact details: 9989191809

Address: MVP Colony

Meals (Lunch) – Rs.120/- per person (Exclusive of delivery charges – Depend on the area)

Tiffins (Dinner) – Rs. 50/- per person (Exclusive of delivery charges – Depend on the area)

Disclaimer: This article will be updated further as more restaurants in Vizag reveal their quarantine meal subscriptions.