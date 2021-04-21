Visakhapatnam is once again getting into the realm of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past couple of weeks, the number of cases has rapidly started increasing and continues to do so. Many local restaurants are following stronger safety guidelines and ensuring that home delivery is on full swing. We have compiled a list of places which are rolling out Quarantine meals in the city of Vizag.
Here is a list of places offering Quarantine meals in Vizag:
Happy Oi
Weekly Subscription Rs. 4,000/- per person (breakfast, lunch and dinner included)
Contact details: 9866869090
Address: Visalakshinagar and Lawson’s Bay
Hotel PL Grand
Weekly subscription – Veg meal – Rs. 3,675/- per person & Non veg meal – Rs. 4,410/- per person
Contact details: 9948810494, 6303800669
Address: Waltair Uplands, Siripuram (Only 5 km radius delivery )
Ganapati Sweets and Restaurant
Only veg meals available – Rs. 3100/- per person for7 days, Rs. 6,100/- per person for 14 days and Rs. 11,000/- per person for one month
Contact details: 9849544470, 9491026858, 9347162019
Address: Daba Gardens (Delivery within 5 km is free)
House of Dosas
Weekly subscription of veg meals – Rs. 3,900/- per person
Contact details: 9908843045, 9848522056
Address: Kirlampudi
Rasa Multi Cuisine restaurant
Veg – Rs. 3,495/- per person for 7 days and Rs. 6,495/- per person for 14 days
Egg and veg – Rs. 3,495/- per person for 7 days and Rs. 6,495/- per person for 14 days
Non Veg – Rs. 4,495/- per person for 7 days and Rs. 7,995/- per person for 14 days
Contact details: 7337337202, 7337337206
Address: Siripuram
HealthyOwl.fit
Rs. 69/- per meal
Contact details: 09515458087
Address: Chaitanya Nagar, Near Chalapathi School, Gajuwaka
Rockadale
Veg – Rs. 3,500/- per person for 7 days and Rs. 6,500/- per person for 14 days
Egg and veg – Rs. 3,500/- per person for 7 days and Rs. 6,500/- per person for 14 days
Non Veg – Rs. 4,500/- per person for 7 days and Rs. 8,000/- per person for 14 days
Contact details: 7095621555, 7095621333
Address: Near Seven Hills Hospital Road, Ram Nagar
Mantris Hotel
Veg – Rs. 3,500 /- per person for 7 days, Rs. 7000/- per person for 14 days, Rs. 14000/- per person for 28 days
Non veg – 4500/- per person for 7 days, Rs. 8500/- per person for 14 days, Rs. 17000/- per person for 28 days
Contact details: 8886681925, 8886377718
Address: VIP Road, Balaji Nagar, Asilmetta (free delivery up to 5kms)
Bowls ‘N’ Rolls
Follow their instagram handle bowls_and_rolls _vizag to know what they offer.
Contact details: 8897387344, 8142349199, 9246616105
Address: Daspalla Hills, Vizag (Delivers only within 3KM radius)
Sai Lakshmi home foods – Only on pre order
Contact details: 9989191809
Address: MVP Colony
Meals (Lunch) – Rs.120/- per person (Exclusive of delivery charges – Depend on the area)
Tiffins (Dinner) – Rs. 50/- per person (Exclusive of delivery charges – Depend on the area)
Disclaimer: This article will be updated further as more restaurants in Vizag reveal their quarantine meal subscriptions.
Discussion about this post