Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Uday Express flagged off from the city

The much-awaited Uday Express, between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, was flagged off by Minister Of State for Railways, Suresh Angadi in the city on Thursday.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao, Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana, Araku MP Goddeti Madhavi, BJP MLC PVN Madhav, and former Visakhapatnam MP K Haribabu were present at the flagging off ceremony held at Visakhapatnam Railway Station.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Mr Angadi wrote, “Flagged off 22701/02 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Uday Express (AC Double Decker Train) from Vizag: a long cherished dream of this region. This specially designed train with striking interiors, display screens & cushioned seating takes only 5½ hours to cover 350 km!”

While the double-decker express was originally scheduled to be launched last month, the event was postponed due to the demise of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

The specially designed train has bright yellow and orange exteriors. Apart from WiFi, LCD screens, Shatabdi-style seating, modular bio-toilets, and attractive interiors. The Uday Express between the two cities in Andhra Pradesh will be taking halts at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Tuni, Samarlakota, Rajamahendravaram, and Eluru.

Time Table of Uday Express

22701 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Uday Express

Station Name Arrival Departure Visakhapatnam Start 5:45 AM Duvvada 6:14 AM 6:17 AM Anakapalle 6:30 AM 6:31 AM Tuni 7:13 AM 7:14 AM Samalkot 7:55 AM 7:57 AM Rajahmundry 8:40 AM 8:42 AM Tadepalligudem 9:20 AM 9:21 AM Eluru 9:53 AM 9:54 AM Vijayawada 11:15 AM –

22702 Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Uday Express