Paving the way to innovative recycling, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is chalking out plans to set up an Art Park in the city. Proposed to be built with a budget of Rs 1.5 crore, the Recycled Art Park is said to be the first-of-its-kind facility in Vizag.

Speaking to Yo!, GVMC Horticulture AD, M Damodhara Rao, informed that an acre of land near Palm Beach Hotel was initially identified to set up the park. However, the Corporation officials have later decided to create the recreational facility at Madhurawada. Sharing further details, he said, “We have yet to receive approval from the GVMC Commissioner regarding the revised location. The Smart City wing of the municipal corporation will look into processing the tenders of the project. The construction activities will commence after receiving technical sanctions from the concerned departments.”

Shedding light on the unique features of the Recycled Art Park in Vizag, the GVMC Horticulture AD mentioned that over 65 percent of the project will be made out of recycled scrap. “Waste materials, including tyres, iron scrap, plastic bottles, and wooden logs (termite-affected) will be used for the project. All these materials will be recycled into benches, fences, other unique shapes and will later be installed at the art park. The project is expected to be completed within six months of its commencement,” he added.

It may be recalled that the GVMC has planned a unique initiative to recycle scrap materials into artistic structures to beautify the city. Under this project, the civic body has proposed to install eight structures made out of scrap materials with selfie points along the RK Beach Road and other junctions in Vizag. In this regard, the GVMC has sought the help of the Andhra University Fine Arts department. The project is likely to be completed by 15 January 2021.