In an attempt to strengthen the public healthcare system in Vizag, the Andhra Pradesh state government is making arrangements to ensure that every ward in the city has a dedicated health clinic. In this regard, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials have decided to set up 42 more YSR Urban Health Clinics to meet the requirements.

Speaking to Yo!, GVMC Chief Medical Officer (Health), Dr KSLG Sastry, informed that Vizag currently has 6 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs), 24 Night Centres, and 2 First Referral Units (FRUs). Sharing further details, he said, “Additionally, the state government directed us to facilitate health clinics under the Corporation limits. As per the guidelines, there should be a clinic for a population of every 30,000 individuals. We have identified that as many as 72 such facilities are needed to be instituted.”

Noting that the city has 30 urban health clinics, the GVMC CMO (Health) said that 42 more clinics will soon be established to attend the population of 22 lakh people. Adding that a Medical Officer, Pharmacist, and Staff Nurses will be deployed at each health clinic in Vizag, he mentioned that Visakhapatnam District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) will recruit the doctors and nursing staff at all clinics by June. The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) has been entrusted with the responsibility of constructing the new urban health clinics in Vizag. The MA&UD officials will quote the estimates of each building and oversee the construction activities, he further said. The GVMC CMO (Health) also noted that the existing YSR Urban Health Clinics will also be revamped.

Earlier in May 2020, the AP state government had chalked out a plan of revamping government hospitals and setting up additional medical colleges. With a budget of Rs 16,200 crore, the government envisaged the initiative to set up a YSR Health Clinic in every village of the state.