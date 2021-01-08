What better way to get to know a place than by its food. Let us take you all to the land full of culture, spice, and everything nice by introducing you to a few of the many delicacies of Kerala. Here are 8 such dishes that you must try from the Kerala cuisine.

8 delicious dishes from Kerala no foodies should miss

#1 Avial

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saee Koranne – Khandekar (@skoranne)

Image Credits: Instagram/skoranne

With seasonal vegetables, curd, and coconut milk as main ingredients, Avial is popular comfort food for the locals. Although a few might argue, Avial is supposedly an invention of Bhima, one of the Pandavas. A wholesome dish in its truest essence, this flavourful delight is best enjoyed with steaming hot rice.

#2 Kappa with meen curry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vani Santhosh (@wotzcukin)

Image Credits: Instagram/wotzcukin

With high starch content, kappa (tapioca) doubles as a replacement for the staple rice in Kerala. Prepared with grated coconut and flavourful tempering, kappa tastes delicious by itself. However, combine it with meen (fish) curry made with hot chillies and kudampuli (Malabar tamarind) to experience the perfect symphony of taste.

#3 Puttu with Kadala

View this post on Instagram A post shared by രുചി കൂട്ടുകൾ – Ruchi Kuttukal (@ruchikuttukal)

Image Credits: Instagram/ruchikuttukal

Kickstart to your day with this healthy and filling dish of puttu and kadala (black chickpea) curry. Made with sieved rice flour and coconut, puttu is nothing more than yummy steamed rice cakes compatible with anything. However, kadala curry, which is popular among the vegetarians, is made all the more special with the seasoning of the aromatic coconut spice mix to perfectly complement puttu.

#4 Thalassery Biryani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ente Yathrakal (@enteyathrakal)

Image Credits: Instagram/enteyathrakal

Among the list of must-try biryanis in India, Thalassery Biryani will not go unmentioned. In the early 20th century, being the strategic port town, Thalassery acted as a trade destination for surrounding kingdoms and attracted Arab merchants, hence, having an influence on the cuisine. With unique grains of Jeerakasala rice, fragrant spices, chicken prepared in special masala and dry fruits, Thalassery biryani is bound to leave you licking fingers.

#5 Malabar Parotta with chicken roast

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Foodie’s Corner (@myfoodiescorner)

Image Credits: Instagram/myfoodiescorner

Often confused with the parathas up North, Malabar parotta is nowhere related to its namesake. Made with maida, parottas made in Kerala are pulled to make threads, rolled into a ball and flattened before cooking over a tawa. With chicken roast on the side, this mouthwatering dish is savoured throughout the state and beyond.

#6 Appam

A favourite among the popular dishes from Kerala, Appam is deliciousness personified. Made with fermented rice and coconut milk, Appam is a famous breakfast dish not only in Kerala but also in its neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Have it with stew, egg curry or with plain coconut milk and sugar, Appam sits light in your tummy making it perfect for the first meal of the day.

#7 Palada Payasam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vini (@viniz_snapkitchen)

Image Credits: Instagram/viniz_snapkitchen

With just three ingredients; milk, sugar, and ada (rice flakes), one would think Palada Payasam is a simple dish to make. In fact, its distinct taste and pink hue come from the unique slow cooking process which can only be perfected with time and practice. Although we see ghee fried cashews used to garnish, originally Palada Payasam is best served as it is, hot from the pot.

#8 Pazham Pori

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arya (@_my_kitchen_delight)

Image Credits: Instagram/_my_kitchen_delight

The most-loved and delicious street snack of Kerala will undoubtedly be Pazham Pori. It is made with slices of ripened nendra pazham (bananas typical to Kerala), dipped in flavoured batter, and deep-fried. A plate of hot pazham poris with a cup of tea makes for an ideal evening.