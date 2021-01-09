Indian Idol, the desi version of the Pop Idol format, was aired first in 2004 on Sony Entertainment Television. Ever since its inception, the show has been garnering appreciation for showcasing the musical prowess of talented singers across the country. As many as eleven seasons, including two Indian Idol Junior seasons, have been aired so far. Amid the global pandemic, Sony Entertainment Television announced digital auditions – Ghar Se Manch Tak Ka Safar, for Indian Idol 12 in July 2020. With the theme, Ab Mausam Phir Hoga Awesome, the grand premiere took place two weeks ago with its top 15 contestants. With Sahil Solanki’s eviction, 14 contestants are currently vying for the title of Indian Idol 12. As the programme continues to remain among the favourite singing shows of the nation, here is the list of winners of Indian Idol across seasons.

List of winners of Indian Idol

#1 Abhijeet Sawant

Casting a spell with his melodious voice, Abhijeet Sawant won the first season of Indian Idol. Following his victory, Sawant bagged the opportunity to work as a playback singer. He made his acting debut with the film Lottery in 2009.

#2 Sandeep Acharya

In spite of facing tough competition from NC Karunya, Sandeep Acharya emerged victorious in the second season of the reality singing show. Diagnosed with jaundice, the young singer passed away in 2013.

#3 Prashant Tamang

Born in Darjeeling, Tamang left school and took up his father’s job as a constable after the latter’s demise. As fate would have it, he went on to win the third season of Indian Idol.

#4 Sourabhee Debbarma

Season 4 became the first one to witness a female winner in 2008. Sourabhee Debbarma continues singing while touring all around the world. She also made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for singing in an upside-down pose for 4 minutes 30 seconds.

#5 Sreerama Chandra Mynampati

Prior to his stint at Indian Idol, Sreerama Chandra sang a couple of Telugu songs, including a track in Ashta Chamma. After winning the title, the Telugu singer went on to deliver hit numbers like Subhanallah and Balma in Bollywood.

#6 Vipul Mehta

Vipul Mehta, after winning the show, released his debut album Hello Namaste Sat Sri Akal. However, the album failed to impress the listeners. Currently, he is performing at live music concerts and shows.

#7 Anjana Padmanabhan

Padmanabhan, who bagged Indian Idol Junior season 1 was all of 10 years when she walked away with the trophy. Post her victory, this Bangalore girl continues to learn Hindustani classical music while acing her academics.

#8 Ananya Nanda

Hailing from Bhubaneswar, Ananya won season 2 of Indian Idol Junior in 2015. During the competition, she bagged a two-year record deal with Universal Music India. After winning Indian Idol Junior, she released her debut album ‘Mausam Mastana’ under the Universal Music label.

#9 LV Revanth

Before winning Indian Idol 9 in 2017, Revanth grabbed eyeballs for his track ‘Manohari’ from Baahubali: The Beginning. The singer who hails from Vizag has sung several tracks in Telugu and Kannada films.

#10 Salman Ali

After bagging the trophy, Salman Ali became a mentor for Superstar Singer. It may be noted that he was also the first runner-up of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs 2011.

#11 Sunny Hindustani

The story of the winner of Indian Idol 2019, Sunny Hindustani, is definitely an inspiring one. The shoeshiner from Punjab walked into the auditions of Indian Idol and garnered countrywide love and acclaim to emerge as the stand out performer of Indian Idol season 11.