In an attempt to ensure comfortable travel to the passengers, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to allot 151 more Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches to Visakhapatnam. The conventional ICF type coaches will be replaced with the modern LHB coaches.

Based on German technology, the light-weight LHB coaches, offer better riding comfort, higher speed potential as well as higher carrying capacity. East Coast Railway has taken several steps to initiate the conversion of conventional coaches with LHB coaches over its jurisdiction.

It may be noted that 140 LHB coaches are currently being operated from Visakhapatnam. The Visakhapatnam-Hazrat Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam AP Express was converted into the LHB rake in January 2020. Likewise, the conventional ICF type coaches of Visakhapatnam-Korba- Visakhapatnam Express were replaced with LHB coaches in December 2020. The conversion of the conventional rake of Visakhapatnam- Cudappah-Visakhapatnam into LHB rake is currently under the pipeline. Considering the necessity, demand, maintenance, and route feasibility, 151 more LHB coaches have been allotted by the Railway Board for Visakhapatnam. These rakes will be deployed shortly, thus raising the holding to 291 LHB coaches at Vizag base.

Waltair Division has also initiated up-gradation of conventional coaches with modern facilities, improved interiors, and exteriors under the Project Utkrisht. Introduced in April 2018 by the Indian Railways, as many as 11 rakes were converted, during the first phase, into Utkirsht Coaches. The Coach Care Centre at Vizag was given the task to convert the coaches into Utkrisht with well-furnished interiors and modern passenger-friendly amenities.

The East Coast Railway is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a comfortable experience for all the passengers. With the addition of LHB coaches and Utkrisht coaches, the Waltair Division officials are hopeful of enhancing the passenger-experience.