Araku rail-cum-road package to be launched from Visakhapatnam

People planning to travel to Araku from Visakhapatnam will soon be able to avail a new rail-cum-road package. Set to be launched from 11 December, the day-long package is an initiative of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

As per the Joint General Manager of IRCTC, Sanjeevaiah, the package from Visakhapatnam will be including visits to several popular sites in Araku. The train will leave Visakhapatnam around 6:50 am. Upon reaching Araku, the tourists will be boarding special buses for local sightseeing at the hill station. After touring the tribal museum, Anantagiri coffee plantations, Chaparai Waterfalls, Galikonda viewpoint, and the Borra Caves, among others, the tourists will eventually depart for Visakhapatnam.

Fare

As per the details revealed by the officials, the ticket fare for the new rail-cum-road package from Visakhapatnam to Araku is as follows:

Rs 2467 per head for adults and Rs 2215 per head for kids in the Vistadome coach.

Rs 1664 per head for adults and Rs 1412 per head for kids in sleeper class.

Rs 1589 per head for adults and Rs 1337 per head for kids in second class.

Also, the rail-cum-road package to Araku includes breakfast, lunch and evening snacks and tea.