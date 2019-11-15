Command and Control Centre to be set up at Rushikonda in Vizag

In a bid to bolster shoreline protection in Vizag, the state government will be setting up a Command and Control Centre at Rushikonda. The move comes in the wake of the recent boat tragedy in the Godavari river. While the foundation stone is likely to be laid on 21 November, the Centre is expected to be set up within two months.

With a flotilla of tourist boats operating close to the shore, the Command and Control Centre is proposed to keep a close watch to ensure the safety of the tourists. The modern facility is further expected to keep a check on the drowning deaths that have been on the rise of late at Rushikonda, RK Beach and other beaches in Vizag.

The Command and Control Centre will reportedly be operating with coordination between the tourism, revenue, police, fire and port departments. In addition to tracking boats with a GPS system, the authorities will also be installing CCTVs and employing drones to monitor the coastline activities closely. Expert swimmers will also be deployed to guard those taking a dip in the waters.

It may be noted that the GVMC’s Operations Centre, equipped with similar facilities, has been fetching accolades. Lauding the Centre, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, during his recent visit to Vizag, tweeted, “Visited Vizag’s comprehensive, state of the art City Operation Centre (COC) that provides a 360-degree view of the city. The COC uses advanced technologies to address issues of urban governance. We will explore these ideas for securing our citizens and ensuring the safety of women.”