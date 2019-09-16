AP Boat Accident: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy holds review meet

A boat carrying about 61 people had overturned, in the Godavari River, on Sunday afternoon. This major mishap occurred near Kachaluru of Devipatnam Mandal, in the East Godavari District of Andhra Pradesh. The death toll reached in the AP boat accident up to 13 people and 37 passengers went missing. 21 passengers have been rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams. Extensive search operations are being carried out by the Indian Navy, NDRF, SDRF and state authorities to rescue the remaining missing passengers.

The AP State Government is closely monitoring the rescue operations post the boat accident. As per a release by the CMO, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has conducted an aerial survey of the boat accident site, in East Godavari District, on Monday. Later on, the CM enquired how the incident had taken place. Post the aerial survey, the CM visited the survivors of the accident and offered condolences to the families of the deceased, in a Rajahmundry hospital. He further ordered the officials to help the families in making necessary arrangements, to take the bodies to their hometowns, for cremation. Mr. Reddy held an emergency meeting at the Rajahmundry Sub-Collectorate office, with Ministers, MLAs and Government officials.

In the wake of the boat accident, CM YS Jagan had earlier ordered for immediate suspension of licences of all boating services, operating in the Godavari River. An ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh was announced to the families of the deceased.