State Leaders express grief over the death of Kodela Siva Prasada Rao

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as well as leaders of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) have expressed grief over the sudden death of Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, former Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker.

Dr. Rao was admitted to Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute, in Hyderabad, where he passed away on Monday. While reports suggest that he committed suicide, investigations are still going on in the matter.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) posted the CM’s statement on Twitter where he expressed grief over the death of Kodela Siva Prasada Rao and paid his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Speaking about Dr. Kodela Siva Prasada Rao’s demise, and the void left by it in the party, TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu tweeted, “I am unable to digest the death of Kodela Siva Prasada Rao. Joining the TDP from the medical profession, he grew to become one of the most popular leaders among people. His demise has caused an irreplaceable void for the party and the general public. I pray to God that his soul attains peace and hereby express my deepest condolences to his family members.”

JanaSena Chief Pawan Kalyan continued the sentiment, releasing a statement on Twitter, which went, “Scaling heights as a politician, Kodela Siva Prasada Rao decorated several positions as a Member of the Legislative Assembly, Minister, and Andhra Pradesh Speaker. However, his demise, owing to various political challenges and pressures, has deeply disturbed me. It would have been better if he politically fought the challenges that were thrown at him. I pray that his soul is granted peace. I wish the Almighty gives his family members strength in this time of grief.”

With a political career spanning three decades, Kodela Siva Prasada Rao was a six-time MLA and had served as a cabinet minister in State Governments of previous Chief Ministers, such as TDP founder late NT Rama Rao and N Chandrababu Naidu.