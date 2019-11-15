Vizag Junior Literary Fest 2019: Here’s all you need to know

The 2019 edition of the Vizag Junior Literary Fest will be flagged off on 16 November. Set to be conducted over two days at Hawa Mahal in the city, the event aims at encouraging literary interest among young readers.

Addressing the press meet organised on Friday, the fest directors said, “This event was ranked as one of the top 7 children’s fest to attend in India in its very first edition. Vizag Junior Literary Fest is meant to encourage children to discover the joy in literature and books. As future leaders of the country, the children of today need to learn not just from history but from current prevalent thoughts and ideas too. They need to develop a love for reading and listening so that they can absorb and learn from the many experiences around them.”

The free-entry event will be set alight by 20 highly reputed speakers including authors, storytellers, publishers and poets like Paro Anand, Roopa Pai, Jeeva Raghunath, Deepa Kiran, and Kapil Pandey among others. Vizag Junior Literary Fest 2019 will be hosting more than 90 unique sessions specially designed for children aged 4-16 years, in addition to witnessing 3 book launches by major Publishers – Karadi, Hachette India, Reem Wisdom Pages. 1 book launch of a book authored by the children of Visakhapatnam.

Two unique puppet performances – Tholu Bommalata on Saturday and The Dancing Bear on Sunday, which features life-sized puppets, are touted to be the other attractions at Vizag Junior Literary Fest.

Book fair and book signings with more than 1000 book titles, panel discussions, sessions for parents and teachers on various aspects of parenting and education, and multiple workshops for children including theatre, creative writing, poetry writing, storytelling will also be taking place at the marquee event.