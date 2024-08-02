Visakhapatnam port has been authorized to export to the Maldives, according to a latest update. With the inclusion of these two ports, the total number of ports authorized for exports to the Maldives has now reached six. “Kandla and Vishakhapatnam Customs Sea ports have been added to the list of ports authorized for the export of essential commodities, which fall under the prohibited/restricted category, to the Maldives for the fiscal year 2024-25,” stated the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in a notification.

Bilateral trade between India and the Maldives saw a slight increase, reaching USD 978.56 million in 2023-24 compared to USD 973.37 million in 2022-23. India’s exports grew significantly, rising to USD 892 million in the last fiscal year from USD 476.75 million in 2022-23.

India imports mainly scrap metals from the Maldives, while its exports to the Maldives include a wide range of engineering and industrial products such as pharmaceuticals, radar apparatus, rock boulders, aggregates, cement, as well as agricultural products like rice, spices, fruits, vegetables, and poultry produce.

In latest news, apart from being allowed to export to Maldives, VIsakhapatnam port made some noise as it welcomed the MV Huahine, the largest Newcastlemax size vessel to ever deliver cargo to an Indian port. The massive vessel docked smoothly at the Vizag General Cargo Berth (VGCB), a BOT berth managed by Vedanta. Measuring 300 meters in length and 50 meters in beam, MV Huahine arrived carrying an unprecedented 199,900 metric tons of manganese ore from Gabon, setting a new record for the largest single cargo shipment to any Indian port.

