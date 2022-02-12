On 12 February 2022, the Visakhapatnam Police burnt 2 lakh kgs of ganja worth Rs. 500cr. Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), Goutam Sawang, initiated the burning near the Visakhapatnam Agency Areas. This was done as a part of Operation Parivartan, an initiative by the AP State Government to eradicate ganja cultivation and consumption. It is the first time in the history of the country that ganja of such a huge quantity has been destroyed at once. The AP Police Department has conducted this event in collaboration with the authorities of border states.

In recent times, Visakhapatnam has emerged as a centre of ganja cultivation in the state. This has become a major concern for the state and district authorities, as many youngsters have fallen victim to this drug. The regions near the Andhra-Odisha border have become the hot spot for cultivating ganja on a large scale over the years. The ganja cultivated here is also illegally smuggled to various parts of the country. Cases of Andhra-originated ganja being seized in various parts of the country are often heard. This has led the police to level up their efforts to bring down the ganja smugglers, and cultivation, across the state.

As a result of their endless efforts, numerous ganja smugglers have gone behind the bars, over the last couple of years, in the state, especially in Visakhapatnam District. To mark the AP Police Department’s, and Visakhapatnam Police’s, victory, over 2 lakh kgs ganja was burnt down to ashes. The estimated worth of the ganja that was burnt is said to be over Rs. 500 crores.

The Visakhapatnam Police have taken the initiative of setting up the Marpu Counselling Centre to reform drug addicts and victims of other harmful addictions. The counselling sessions are conducted every Monday at the Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium near Maddilapalem.