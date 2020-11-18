The Visakhapatnam City Police, on Tuesday, arrested three individuals for allegedly duping people in the name of providing government jobs. The arrested, B Manoj Kumar (35) of West Godavari district, M Venkataramana (28) of Vizianagaram district, and B Hari Babu (33) of Srikakulam district, were identified as employees of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Earlier, Hari Babu was accused in a job fraud case in Vizianagaram district.



As per the details provided by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Aishwarya Rastogi, the accused duped several individuals under the pretext of providing government jobs. The trio had reportedly come in touch with Tirupathi Nayak (the complainant), in 2018, when the latter was taking coaching to appear for entrance examinations. The Visakhapatnam police informed that the accused lured Nayak in the name of government jobs and cheated him to the tune of Rs 8.9 lakh in phases. Around 28 more individuals were cheated by the CISF constables, Mr. Rastogi said. The victims were even made to undertake a fake entrance examination at Itarsi in Madhya Pradesh. In January 2019, they were then taken to Nagpur from where they were dispersed to different places.

Meanwhile, the complainant was even given a fake appointment later. Upon finding out that he was being cheated, he took the matter to the notice of the CISF authorities in Visakhapatnam. The CISF, while conducting a departmental enquiry, placed the accused constables under suspension from July 2020, apart from taking disciplinary action. The Visakhapatnam Police , upon receiving the complaint, arrested the three individuals based on the preliminary evidence. Mr Rastogi stated that further investigation is being conducted into the case.

In October this year, the police busted a job scam in Visakhapatnam as a fake recruitment agency was found to be collecting large sums of money from job seekers.