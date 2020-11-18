With the near future of cinema halls still hanging in the balance, direct digital premieres are likely to be in demand, at least for the next month or so. Amazon Prime Video has been at the forefront for filmmakers opting for direct OTT releases. From Amitabh Bachchan’s Gulabo Sitabo to Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru, the OTT giant has dished out some impressive films in the pandemic times, and the lineup continues to look promising for the coming few weeks too. Here are 4 upcoming Indian movies on Amazon Prime Video we are looking forward to.

4 upcoming Indian movies on Amazon Prime Video to look forward to

#1 Middle Class Melodies

Starring Anand Deverakonda and Varsha Bollamma, Middle Class Melodies seems to be a new-age rom-com. Directed by Vinod Anantoju, the film has caught the eye with the recently released trailer. The Telugu flick will be making its way to Amazon Prime Video on 20 November.

#2 Durgavati

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi 🌻 (@bhumipednekar)

Speculated to be the Hindi remake of Telugu hit Bhaagamathie, Durgavati turned heads with its first look poster. Starring Bhumi Pednekar in the lead, the thriller is being presented by Gulshan Kumar and Cape of Good Films. Settle in for a thrilling December as Durgavati will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 11 December.

#3 Maara

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

After catching the eye in Vikram Vedha, R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath will once again be greeting us with Maara. Directed by Dhilip Kumar, the film is touted to be from the feel-good cataegory. The recently released songs have also charmed the fans. Maara will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 17 December.

#4 Coolie No 1

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Directed by David Dhawan, Coolie No 1 will be featuring Varun Dhavan and Sara Ali Khan. Expected to be yet another slapstick comedy from the popular director, the film is among the big Bollywood releases this Christmas.