In a significant breakthrough, the Visakhapatnam Police have successfully unravelled the mystery of a missing woman, R Gopi. The investigation revealed that Gopi, a resident of Tagarapuvalasa, had been staying at her sister’s house with her son following her separation from her husband.

During their probe, the police uncovered that Gopi had formed a close relationship with an auto driver named Raju from Uppada. The couple had lived together for three years, but a financial dispute marred their harmony. Raju allegedly borrowed a sum of Rs 50,000 from Gopi but failed to repay it. Their disagreements over the money escalated, leading them to part ways and live separately.

However, fate again brought them together during a recent festival, reigniting their connection. On 30 April, the woman asked Raju to drop her off at a nearby village to attend a relative’s wedding. During the return journey, the man demanded that Gopi hand over the ornaments on her to him. Refusing to comply, a heated argument ensued, culminating in a shocking act of violence in which Raju allegedly strangled Gopi to death.

Following a missing complaint by Gopi’s sister at Bheemili PS, the Visakhapatnam City Police initiated an investigation, gradually uncovering the truth behind the fate of the woman. Eventually, Raju, already in police custody, confessed to the heinous crime.

