In a commendable display of skill and dedication, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) honoured SA Narasimha Raju, a driver of Simhachalam Depot, for his exceptional driving prowess. The 60-year-old APSRTC bus driver from Visakhapatnam was bestowed with the prestigious national award for maintaining an impeccable accident-free record throughout his 35-year tenure.

The felicitation ceremony took place on 18 April 2023 in New Delhi, where Raju received the esteemed accolade from Alka Upadhyaya, the secretary of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The ceremony was a moment of immense pride for Raju as he was presented with a well-deserved trophy, a cash prize of Rs 10,000, and a certificate of appreciation.

Raju’s exemplary service and unwavering commitment to safety have earned him this recognition. His remarkable feat of driving without a single accident for such a prolonged period is a testament to his exceptional skills and conscientiousness. This outstanding accomplishment has not gone unnoticed, as several dignitaries extended their heartfelt appreciation to Raju.

During the ceremony, APSRTC Managing Director Dwarka Thirumala Rao, District Public Transport Officer A Appala Raju, Deputy Chief Mechanical Engineer B Appala Naidu, Deputy Chief Traffic Manager G Satyanarayna, Executive Director K Brahmananda Reddy, and C Ravi Kumar commended the Visakhapatnam-based national award-winning bus driver for his unwavering dedication and professionalism.

