With the pace of vaccination against Covid-19 gaining speed across the globe, authorities in India have been busy chalking plans to immunise the population against the deadly infection. With Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan recently hinting that vaccination in India might begin in January, the state governments have been gearing up at different levels. And with Covid vaccines likely to arrive in Visakhapatnam in January, the district-level task force too has been taking measures to stay in all readiness.

Speaking to Yo! Vizag, Principal of Andhra Medical College, PV Sudhakar, said that Visakhapatnam may receive Covid vaccine by Pongal, in January next year. Sharing insights into the modus operandi, Mr Sudhakar said, “The District Collector has formed a committee comprising 17 members to administer the arrangements for the vaccination drive. The Covid vaccination drive in Visakhapatnam will be carried out in four phases. Close to 60,000 healthcare workers across the district will be vaccinated in the first phase. While the second phase will have other frontline workers, who amount to 2 lakh, receive the vaccine doses, about 8 lakh people, who are aged above 50 years or report co-morbidities, will be administered doses in the third phase. The remaining population in Visakhapatnam will receive the Covid vaccine in the fourth phase.”

Talking about the Covid vaccine storage facility being set up, the AMC Principal said that a walk-in cooler (WIC), of 40 cubic metres capacity, is being set up at the District Immunization Office in Visakhapatnam. Theoretically, the facility would be able to house about 1.75 lakh doses of vaccine, he informed.

Prepping up for another crucial step in the vaccination process, the district administration in Visakhapatnam has even begun a vaccine training program for the personnel who have been picked to administer doses to the public.