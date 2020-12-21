In a bid to bolster the tourism sector in Vizag, the Andhra Pradesh state government has lined up a couple of projects to attract visitors to the city. In the latest, YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy announced that a Sky Tower Project and Floating Restaurant are likely to be set up in Vizag.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Reddy shared, “Tourism projects lined up for Visakhapatnam under the regime of our Honorable Chief Minister, YS Jagan Garu. Sky Tower Project at Kailasagiri and Floating Restaurant on the ship near Tenneti Park. They are going to be star attractions for the tourists.”

While the YSRCP Rajya Sabha member informed that the Sky Tower Project will be taken up at Kailasagiri in Vizag, sources from the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department stated that they are yet to consult the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) to finalise the location. It was further revealed that a preliminary feasibility study considering wind speed and various other factors would be conducted soon.

The Floating Restaurant, on the other hand, is likely to be set up on the Bangladeshi cargo vessel MV Maa, which ran aground near Tenneti Park in Vizag during the recent cyclone. As per sources in the AP Tourism Department, the authorities have been negotiating with the owners of the ship to acquire the vessel. As per the initial proposal, the ship will house two restaurants on the deck. Reportedly, a convention hall will also be set up in the bottom portion of the ship.

A committee, with revenue, police, and port authorities has been set up to pursue the proposal to convert the 80-metre-long ship into a restaurant. Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, on Saturday, said when they mooted the proposal to convert the ship into a restaurant, AP Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy responded positively.