On Thursday, 23 February 2023, the Anakapalli District Police arrested four smugglers while trafficking ganja from the agency areas near Visakhapatnam. According to the police, the smugglers, belonging to the Visakhapatnam and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts, were in possession of 55 kilos of ganja.

Based on credible information about the illegal transportation of ganja from the agency areas, the Anakapalli Police stationed themselves in the Luvvasingi area. Upon checking a car which approached them, the officials uncovered the load of ganja the smugglers allegedly purchased from the remote areas. The police identified the accused as Sheik Mastan, Sankara Rao, of Visakhapatnam, Suresh and Govind of Chintapalli Mandal in ASR District.

Further, the officials seized the car used for the transportation of ganja and Rs 10,000 in cash. Two others linked to this gang are said to be absconding.

