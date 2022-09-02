The Central Government has allotted a budget of Rs 150 crores to redevelop the Fishing Harbour in Visakhapatnam. Earlier, the Visakhapatnam Port Trust was asked to submit a Detailed Project Report (DPR) regarding the redevelopment of the harbour. As per the report, repairs of platforms, construction of an auction hall, restrooms for fishermen, and an effective wastewater disposal system will be carried out soon.

Taking the improper waste management and unorganized sale of fish at the jetties into consideration, the port trust will build several other facilities at the harbour. A canteen, vehicle parking area, and shops to sell the fish will also be constructed with the allotted budget at the Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour.

Port Chairman K Rammohan Rao informed that a whopping Rs 1.2 crores go into the maintenance of the fishing harbour every year. He also announced that the tenders will be rolled out within a week.

