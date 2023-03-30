On Wednesday, 29 March 2023, a tragic car accident occurred near Payakaraopeta, in which two residents of Visakhapatnam lost their lives. Four others were severely injured in this incident, which took place at around 2 am on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the police, K Srinivasa Rao, a dockyard employee staying in Malkapuram, along with his family members, was returning from Amalapuram after a family visit. The accident occurred when the speeding car hit a divider, killing a mother and her son instantly. The deceased persons were Rao’s wife, Bharati, and son, Mohan Balaji, an engineering student.

The injured persons in the car accident, Srinivasa Rao, his sister, mother, and daughter, were provided basic first aid in Tuni before admitting to a hospital in Visakhapatnam. The city police have shifted the dead bodies for post-mortem and initiated a further investigation.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more news updates.