Visakhapatnam Economic Region gets ₹28,000 crore allocation

An allocation of Rs 28,000 crore for the Visakhapatnam Economic Region (VER) was made in the Andhra Pradesh budget, presented by State Finance Minister Payyavula Kesav in the Assembly on 14 February.

The region, consisting of 10 districts, has been proposed to transform the area into an industrial and logistics hub.

It was also proposed to establish cybercrime police stations in all districts.

The Finance Minister presented a budget of over Rs 3.32 lakh crore for 2026-27, with an estimated revenue expenditure of Rs 2.56 lakh crore and capital expenditure of nearly Rs 54,000 crore.

The estimated revenue deficit would be around Rs 22,000 crore, and the fiscal deficit was put at Rs.76,000 crore.

Key allocations in the budget include Rs 51,021 crore for the BC welfare, Rs 32,308 crore for school education, Rs 23,000 crore for panchayat raj and rural development, Rs 5,451 crore for housing, Rs 4,000 crore each for NTR Vaidya Seva and Jal Jeevan, Rs 1,037 crore for the Swachh Bharat Mission, Rs 13,598 crore for agriculture and allied sectors, Rs 6,660 crore for Annadata Sukhibhava, Rs 6,105 crore for Polavaram, Rs 9,165 crore for the home department, Rs 14,539 crore for municipal administration, Rs 18,224 crore for water resources and Rs 6,000 crore for the construction of Amaravati.

Also read: January scams cost Vizag residents ₹12 crore and counting

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.