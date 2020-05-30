As per the District Medical & Health Officer’s report 4 individuals tested positive in Visakhapatnam district as on Saturday evening. The COVID-19 tally in Visakhapatnam district reached 109. 2 patients were discharged after recovering from the infection in the district. Vizag district didn’t report any new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Out of the Four COVID-19 cases, two cases have been reported from Munagapaka (Anakapalle Taluk), one case from Pothinamallayya Palem( PM Palem), one from Maharani Peta taking the tally of Visakhapatnam district to 109.

On the state front, 70 patients tested positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh taking the tally to 2944 on Saturday morning. As per the bulletin by Andhra Pradesh Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department, 9,504 samples were tested over a period of 24 hours. While 55 patients were discharged, no deaths were recorded in the said period. Overall, 2902 patients have been discharged so far while the death toll currently stands at 60. 792 individuals, who tested positive for COVID-19, are undergoing treatment for in AP.

With the newly registered cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in AP has neared the 3000-mark. Among the new cases, 3 patients from Chittoor have been identified to have returned from Koyambedu in Tamil Nadu. The total number of foreign returnees who have tested positive for COVID-19 in AP is 111. 406 people from other states have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh.

It is to be noted that as the lockdown 4.0 comes to end on 31 May, 2020, the Ministry of Home Affairs released new guidelines. In containment zones the lockdown will be in force and will be further extended upto 30 June 2020.