Visakhapatnam, on Saturday, reported 67 new COVID-19 cases as the district tally rose to 58,141. While the active cases in Visakhapatnam district stood at 1257, the number of discharges rose to 56,384. The death toll stood at 500.

With this, the active cases in Visakhapatnam accounted for 2.16% of the total caseload, which is less than the national average of 4.86%. 53 of the new cases have been detected via VRDL, Truenat, and NACO methods, and 14via Rapid Antigen Tests. As per Special Officer, COVID-19, for Visakhapatnam, Dr PV Sudhakar, the district currently accounts for 11 active clusters, 318 dormant clusters, and 627 denotified clusters.

According to the bulletin released by the Andhra Pradesh Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department, on Saturday, 68,307 tests were conducted in the state over the past 24 hours. The state reported 1160 new COVID-19 cases. The total number of positive cases in Andhra Pradesh now stands at 8,61,092. The total active cases as of Saturday marked 14,770 while the total number of recoveries rose to 8,39,395 including 5144 today. The death toll rose to 6927.

Between Friday and Saturday, India witnessed 46,232 individuals testing positive for COVID-19. “The Daily Positivity Rate of 4.34% points out that a comparatively huge volume was tested to detect these cases from the population. With a continuous surge in daily cases in European and American countries, India is taking all cautionary steps to bring the trajectory of the disease under control. In view of the increase in COVID cases of some of the north Indian States, the Centre has advised all states and UTs to ramp up testing,” the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

“An average of more than 10 lakh tests conducted daily has ensured that the cumulative positivity rate is sustained at low levels and is presently following a downward trajectory. The cumulative national Positivity Rate stands at 6.93% today, less than the 7% mark,” the Ministry said. So far, India has conducted 13,06,57,808 tests.