On the occasion of World Fisheries Day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, via a video conference, inaugurated a fish kiosk on the premises of the APSRTC Complex in Visakhapatnam. In addition to launching the Rs 10 lakh worth fish kiosk, the Chief Minister also inaugurated a Rs 3 lakh worth e-rickshaw.

Named F.I.S.H (Fresh.Indigenous.Safe.Healthy) Market, the newly inaugurated fish kiosk in Visakhapatnam will be having fresh stock of fish on sale. The kiosk is equipped with a deep freezer, ice boxes, digital balance, dressing table, cutting material, and containers to hold live fish.

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu, and Visakhapatnam District Collector V Vinay Chand were among those who marked their presence at the inauguration of the fish kiosk on Saturday.

In what is expected to give a boost to the fisheries sector in Andhra Pradesh, CM YS Jagan, on Saturday morning, laid the foundation stone of 4 fishing harbours and 25 aqua hubs across the state. As per a statement by the Chief Minister’s Office, the Chief Minister said that overall 8 new fishing harbours will be constructed in 2 phases, at an expenditure of Rs 3000 Crore.

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually laid the foundation stones for fishing harbours at Nellore, Guntur, Krishna and East Godavari.

On the occasion of #WorldFisheriesDay, Hon’ble Chief Minister @ysjagan laid the foundation stone of 4 fishing harbours & 25 aqua hubs across the state. The CM said that overall 8 new fishing harbours will be constructed in 2 phases, at an expenditure of Rs. 3000 Crore. pic.twitter.com/EvmgE0qj9u — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) November 21, 2020

It may be noted that Andhra Pradesh has the second-longest coastline (about 975 km) in the country. The state government shared plans of bolstering the fishing sector and the related infrastructure.