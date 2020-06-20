Visakhapatnam district, on Saturday, saw 26 new COVID-19 cases as the total increased to 408. As per the report received this evening, 207 cases have been marked active while 199 patients have been discharged so far after recovering from the infection. Vizag district has also registered second death due to COVID-19, taking the toll to 2.

In wake of the new COVID-19 cases, the authorities have added Zone-III Rangastreet, Zone II Balaji Nagar, Zone II TPT Colony, Zone II Kirlampudi Layout 2, Zone IV Happy Homes, Zone IV ASR Nagar, K Katapadu Gotlam, Yelamanchali Urban – Kottapalem, Chitapalli, Zone III Jalaripeta- Ramalayan, Zone IV Purapalem, Zone I Central Jail quarters have been demarcated as new containment clusters in Vizag district. 11 containment cluster have been added to the list of very active clusters in Visakhapatnam district. With this, the number of very active containment clusters has risen to 33. While 39 clusters have been marked under active, 19 are being treated to be dormant. So far, 25 clusters across the district have been denotified.

Given the spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases in Visakhapatnam, the GVMC has been carrying out disinfection and sanitisation activities across various wards in Visakhapatnam city in a bid to prevent the spread of the infection.

Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday, recorded its sharpest single-day spike yet as 491 new COVID-19 cases came to light. Among the newly reported cases, 390 are from the state, 83 from other states, and 18 are foreign returnees. The total number of cases in the state has now risen to 8452. The COVID-19 death toll in Andhra Pradesh increased by five as two patients from Kurnool, two from Krishna and a patient from Guntur passed away due to the disease in the past day.

The media bulletin by the Health Department stated that 22,371 samples were tested for COVID-19 between Friday and Saturday, as the total number of Andhra Pradesh individuals discharged rose to 3203. On the other hand, 859 patients from other states and 49 foreign returnees have been discharged so far, post-recovery.