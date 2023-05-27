Visakhapatnam District Collector, A Mallikarjuna IAS, has directed the officials concerned to ensure strict implementation of the traffic rules to check road accidents in the city at a review meeting. Addressing road safety issues, he said the decisions taken must be implemented promptly. He directed the officials of the departments concerned to work in tandem to get the desired result.

Giving a slew of suggestions to the participants of the review meeting, the Visakhapatnam Collector sought reports on the progress of works proposed at the earlier meetings. He emphasised that steps must be taken to complete the proposed parking slots. Pointing out the bad shape of the road at Gosala, Mallikarjuna directed the officials to initiate measures for carrying out repairs to it.

Similarly, he instructed that lighting must be provided on the road between Marikavalasa and Thagarapuvalasa. The Collector also underlined the need for removing encroachments on footpaths and the sidelines of main roads. About cellar parking at commercial complexes, Mallikarjuna warned of stringent action against those who failed to provide the facility. He affirmed that strict action would be initiated against those who drive vehicles consuming liquor and do not wear a seat belt or a helmet.

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Commissioner (GVMC) Commissioner Saikanth Varma IAS said the works discussed at the review meeting would be taken up with no further ado. Officials from the police, road transport and other departments concerned participated in the meeting and briefed the Collector about the steps initiated for road safety in the district.

