Alana Meenakshi Kolagatla, the chess prodigy from Visakhapatnam who was recently presented with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2023, was called upon by the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to his camp office in the city on Monday.

CM Jagan congratulated the young star who has won many laurels for Andhra Pradesh and the country at international levels. A corpus fund of Rs 1 crore was announced by the CM in support of Alana Meenakshi’s career and he also gifted her a 1000-square-yard house in Visakhapatnam. The elated parents took to social media to share the happy news.

CM Jagan wished Alana to excel in Chess and bring many more medals to Andhra Pradesh, while also assuring all necessary support on behalf of the state government. He added that all sportspersons of Andhra Pradesh who are showcasing their talent in various fields on international platforms will be supported by the government.

Alana Meenakshi, a chess prodigy from Visakhapatnam who has been nurtured from a young age by her parents Madhu and Dr Aparna Kolagatla, was ranked World No 2 in the Under-10 category and World No 1 in the Under-12 category of the International Chess Federation. She also won the gold medal at the All-India Chess Federation National Online Championship 2021 in the U-10 girls category and her list of achievements only continues to grow.

