Watching movies has become exceptionally convenient for everyone, all thanks to the range of OTT platforms. However, the feeling of watching newly released movies in a cinema theatre is something that stands apart. Malayalam movies have been winning hearts with their captivating plotlines and realistic acting. They have us all hooked and, has us looking forward to what is coming next. For all the anticipating ones out there, we have made a list of upcoming Malayalam movies releasing in the theatres in February.

Christopher

Christopher is a vigilante cop, who is failed by the system of law, which forces him to push his limits. Directed by B. Unnikrishnan, this action film stars Mammootty, Amala Paul, Sneha Prasanna, and others in prominent roles.

Release date: 9 February 2023

Rekha

Set in the Bandadka village in Kasaragod, this story revolves around Rekha and Arjun’s budding love. Directed by Jithin Issac Thomas, this drama film stars Vincy Aloshious and Unni Lalu in notable roles.

Release date: 10 February 2023

Christy

Roy joins Christy’s tuition classes because he was failing class. They become good friends as the story progresses. However, when Christy lands a job abroad, Roy’s life changes. Directed by Alvin Henry, this comedy film stars Malavika Mohanna, Mathew Thomas, Joy Mathew, and others in lead roles.

Release date: 17 February 2023

Enkilum Chandrike

The story revolves around a quirky group of friends and the chaos they wreak on each other. Directed by Adithyan Chandrashekhar, this comedy film features Basil Joseph, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Tanvi Ram, and others in notable roles.

Release date: 10 February 2023

Aalankam

Directed by Shani Khader, this mystery thriller film stars Jaffer Idukki, Sharanya R. Nair, Balu Varghese, Lukman Avaran, and others in prominent roles.

Release date: 10 February 2023

Last Peg

Directed by Sanjay Vadat, this action drama film features Bharath Sagar, Yashaswini Ravindra, Shankar Murthy SR, and others in notable roles.

Release date: 24 February 2023

