In its extensive efforts to maintain beach cleanliness and seawater purity, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) plans to construct sumps to collect the drainage water being released into the sea. It is a common sight that the wastewater from the residential areas near the beach leaves a foul odour on the coast, causing inconvenience to the visitors. To tackle this, the civic body intends to treat the water before releasing it into the ocean.

The drainage water channels, termed dry weather flow, facilitate the wastewater to be dumped into the sea from the nearby areas. In a new development, the civic body plans to connect these channels to sumps, from where the water would be treated. For this, the GVMC tick marked 24 channels along the coast that connect to the localities.

The Visakhapatnam civic body stated that the construction of sumps and treatment plans for drainage water being released into the beach costs around Rs 3 crores. Wastewater would be collected in sumps at Paqndurangapuram, Sagar Nagar, Santhi Ashram, Jodugullapalem, and a new one at the VUDA Park.

