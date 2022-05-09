During the late hours of Saturday, 7 May 2022, the City Task Force (CTF) officials, along with Visakhapatnam City Police, have conducted raids at different locations and arrested three persons accused of illegal sale of Pentazocaine injections. Over 3,000 ampules of Pentazocaine aka Fortwin injections have been seized by the police authorities. The accused have been identified as Anupam Adhikari, Koushik Chowdhary, natives of West Bengal, and Hari Padma Raghava Rao, a local of Bheemili.

As per the police reports, Anupam and Koushik have purchased the Pentazocaine ampules for Rs 1,300 per box, each consisting of 50 doses, in Kharagpur and sold them to various dealers in Vizag for Rs 2,000. Raghava Rao, one of Anupam’s clients, sold the boxes at Rs 6,000 each. Raghava Rao was arrested in Bheemili and over 200 ampules of the sedative injections have been seized from him. Acting on the information provided by him, the CTF officials have then conducted raids in the II-Town area and held Anupam and Koushik. A total of 3,000 doses have been found to be the possession of the West Bengal natives.

Earlier in April, the CTF arrested two persons within the MVP Police Station limits and seized 270 doses of the Fortwin injections. As per police statements, they have received several tips regarding the illegal sale of these injections at Bheemili, which led to the arrest of Raghava Rao.

The Visakhapatnam City Police and City Task Force have set out to capture the remaining persons involved in this case and dig out the source of the Pentazocaine injections.

