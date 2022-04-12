The newly craved districts of Visakhapatnam and Alluri Seetharama Raju (ASR) have been left out of the new AP cabinet which was formed under Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, yesterday 11 April 2022. North Andhra has 6 districts post the reorganisation, out of which only 4 districts, have been represented in the new cabinet.

ASR is the largest district, carved out of former Visakhapatnam district and has a huge potential for development, which could have done better with a representation at the AP cabinet, according to the party men. The first cabinet had a comparatively better representation from North Andhra as five MLAs represented the three former districts. Anakapalli which was also carved out of the former Visakhapatnam district is the only one out of the three to have a representation. Gudivada Amarnath and Budi Mutyala Naidu have been allotted Industry and IT, and Roads and Buildings respectively.

Former minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, who headed the tourism ministry from Visakhapatnam, was asked to render his resignation, and Tippala Nagi Reddy from Gajuwaka was not allotted any ministry under the new cabinet. Nagi Reddy had previously played a crucial part in the 2019 elections.

Meanwhile, the new cabinet has 5 Deputy Chief Ministers, namely, Rajanna Dora Peedika, Budi Mutyala Naidu, Kottu Satyanarayana, K. Narayana Swamy, and Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari.

Botcha Satyanarayan from Vizianagaram retains his cabinet berth under the Education portfolio. R.K. Roja has been allotted to the Tourism, Culture & Youth Advancement portfolio.