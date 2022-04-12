Since time immemorial, gangster movies have been the rage. It is one of the most liked genres by the majority of film lovers. The release of Kollywood’s KGF Chapter 1 took everyone by storm with its cinematography and character elevations. With the much-awaited sequel releasing this week, we thought a quick run-through of these classic gangster movies would be entertaining. Hop on to the bandwagon and watch these South Indian gangster movies bore KGF CHAPTER 2 hits the screens.

Here is a list of the top 5 South Indian gangster movies to watch, while you wait for KGF Chapter 2.

#1 Nayakan

Nayakan is one of the originals in this film genre, directed by the mastermind, Maniratnam. This is the Godfather of Indian films and Kamal Hassan does complete justice to it. This is an era-defining film that tracks the life and times of a young boy who escapes from Tamil Nadu, arrives in Mumbai penniless, and rises to power only to be eventually killed by the son of a cop he earlier killed. This is the best revenge, gangster, crime drama that reiterates the fact that those who live by violence die by violence.

#2 Gaayam

This is yet another film that glorifies gang wars and the mafia. It gives the viewers the adrenaline rush that is needed. Ram Gopal Varma is seen in his best directorial form in this film. Gaayam is a great movie about the political and rowdy tactics in Andhra Pradesh set in the 90s. This film too is inspired by the legendary Godfather according to the director. Jagapathi Babu and Revathi’s acting make this a film, one to remember. This is a must-watch, underrated gangster movie.

#3 Thalapathi

Thalapathi draws inspiration from the Mahabharata. Maniratnam and Ilaiyaraaja leave no stone unturned in spinning out umpteen metaphors that are a treat for cinephiles. Rajnikanth and Mammootty play Karna and Arjuna respectively from the epic. Their relatable acting skills are sure to get you completely absorbed into a world set in the 90s with issues regarding politics, socio-economics, and gang wars.

#5 Abhimanyu

This movie’s plotline is also very similar to that of Nayakan. In its own way, it is an iconic Malayalam gangster film that is recommended for one and all. Fittingly, the movie’s tagline is ‘Crime never pays’. Mohanlal did a tremendous job in this action drama which went on to become a trendsetter. This masterpiece was directed by Priyadarshan.

#4 Maari

Dhanush, as usual, teleports us into the world of whichever movie he plays in. Here we meet the local gangsters in Chennai, who are funny, and dance to Kuthu beats but are dangerous when somehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W3XFChOz-Z0one lays hands upon them. With a fast-paced interesting plotline, this proves to be one of the best gangster movies in recent times directed by Balaji Mohan.

#6 KGF Chapter 1

And last but not the least, if you are still hung up on KGF, then rewatch the first part until you are over it. This movie is about a kid who navigates through Mumbai gang wars and wants to rule the world. But it is about so much more than that. A gold mine and its dark secrets unravel themselves as the story progresses. Yash steals hearts from all over the world with his performance. The movie ends on a cliffhanger which leaves us all in awe. Hang in there, while we all wait for the magnum opus, KGF Chapter 2.

Comment below and let us know your favourite south Indian gangster movies, while you wait for KGF 2.