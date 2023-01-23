On Friday, 20 January 2023, at midnight, a 17-year-old girl pursuing intermediate in Visakhapatnam attacked her father with a knife for objecting to her relationship. According to the police statement, the girl attempted to stab her father in the throat while he was asleep on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The officials sent her to a juvenile home for underage criminals and initiated a further investigation.

As per the statement, the girl, who resides in the Sankaramatam area with her father and brother, met a 17-year-old ITI student a year ago and fell in love with him. Soon, the boy’s bad influence rubbed off on the girl, leading her to steal Rs 2 lakhs in cash and 8 tolas of gold from her father. Observing his daughter’s abnormal behaviour a few months ago, the father questioned her about her relationship and reprimanded her.

Recently, the boy again asked her for money, stating financial difficulties as a reason. To maintain a smooth relationship with her boyfriend, she decided to kill her father and resorted to the criminal act on Friday night. According to the Visakhapatnam City Police, the girl attacked her father in the throat but ended up stabbing him in his back with the knife as he dodged her attempt.

According to the accused’s family members’ statement to the officials, the boyfriend trapped her in the name of love for money and was maintaining a relationship with another person. The cops initiated a further investigation to find more details about him.

