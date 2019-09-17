VD9: Upcoming film of Vijay Deverakonda titled as World Famous Lover

The upcoming film of Vijay Deverakonda has been titled as World Famous Lover. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, the film features Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa, and Izabelle Leite. The film is reportedly in its final stages of production and is being bankrolled by KS Rama Rao under the banner of Creative Commercials.

Vijay Deverakonda, who was last seen in Dear Comrade, took to social media to make the announcement regarding his upcoming film. The poster also mentioned that the first look of World Famous Lover would be revealed at 5 pm on 20 September.

Director Kranthi Madhav had earlier fetched praise for critics for his films, Onamalu, and Malli Malli Idi Raani Roju.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda has a few more exciting projects lined up. Director Puri Jagannadh, who recently scored a hit with iSmart Shankar, will soon be joining hands with Vijay Deverakonda for his next film. Taking to Twitter to confirm the news, Charmme Kaur had shared that the film will be produced under the banners of Puri Connects and Puri Jagannadh Touring Talkies.