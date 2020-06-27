With the Vande Bharat Mission and the resumption of domestic airline services enabling several individuals to return home amid the ongoing coronavirus situation, Visakhapatnam has been receiving several passengers since the last week of May. However, given the spread of the virus across the nation, the district authorities have been screening the incoming passengers for symptoms at airports, railway stations, and other entry points. While many of these individuals are directed to follow home quarantine, passengers arriving from the high-risk areas are mandatorily being placed under institutional quarantine for a minimum period of seven days. As reported earlier, the passengers can either opt for government-run quarantine centres or paid quarantine centres in Visakhapatnam.

The tariff for a seven-day stay including food in these facilities is capped at Rs. 10,000. Passengers can opt for 3-star hotels at a fee of Rs. 14,000 while 4 and 5-star hotels would cost Rs. 17,500. While these paid quarantine centres in Visakhapatnam had initially found few takers, the demand rose from early June. Talking about the precautionary measures being followed at the paid quarantine centres in Visakhapatnam, Pavan Kartheek MV, Vice-President Hotel & Restaurant Association of Andhra Pradesh (HRAAP), had told Yo! Vizag, ““Once a passenger checks-in to their room, none of the hotel staff is allowed to go inside strictly. Tables are placed at every room’s doorstep where food, water and other items will be supplied at regular intervals. The quarantined individuals will not be allowed to step outside of their room during their seven-day stay. Only a doctor can visit the patrons once every two days. Once their COVID-19 test results are out, they will be allowed to move out of the facility.”

Here is the updated list of paid quarantine centres in Visakhapatnam:

Daspalla Executive Court, Suryabagh (45 beds)

The Park Hotel, Beach Road (60 beds)

Keys Hotel by Lemon tree (100 beds)

Hotel Gateway, Beach Road (40 beds)

Hotel Centre Point, Dabagardens (30 beds)

Jaipur Palace Hotel (52 beds)

Hotel Marriot, Marripalem (100 beds)

Anupama Hotel, Diamond Park (45 beds)

Best Western, Old Gajuwaka (64 beds)

Hotel Kinnera Grand (38 beds)

Spar Grand (45 beds)

B Square Hotel, Maddilapalem (24 beds)

Ashoka Residency, Allipuram (40 beds)

Vizag Grand Hotel, Ramnagar (30 beds)

Hotel Rajasthan Palace, Near Gokul Theatre (78 beds)

Hotel Royal Rajasthan, Near Gokul Theatre (32 beds)

As of Saturday evening, the COVID-19 tally in Visakhapatnam surged to 713 with 49 new cases being reported. As per the report received this evening, 424 cases are marked active. 4 patients have been discharged today, post-recovery, taking the tally of discharges in the district to 284. So far, 5 individuals have succumbed to the virus in Visakhapatnam.