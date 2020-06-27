The total number of COVID-19 cases in Visakhapatnam crossed the 700-mark as 49 more patients tested positive for the virus in the district on Saturday. As per the report received this evening, 424 cases are marked active. 4 patients have been discharged today, post-recovery, taking the tally of discharges in the district to 284. So far, 5 individuals have succumbed to the virus in Visakhapatnam. The total COVID-19 cases reported in Visakhapatnam now stands at 713.

Saturday’s report on the COVID-19 status in Visakhapatnam mentioned that the authorities have demarcated four more areas as containment zones. Gajulaveedhi Police Barracks, Kotha Agraharam, Balaji Gardens Gopalapatnam, and TIC Point Zone I have been identified as the new containment zones in Visakhapatnam. While 68 zones are marked as very active, 45 zones fall under the active category. 40 zones have been marked dormant while 28 zones have been denotified so far.

It may be noted that June alone has seen 700 COVID-19 cases being reported in Visakhapatnam. The past four days have witnessed the COVID-19 tally in Visakhapatnam rise by a significant 183 cases.

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise across Andhra Pradesh as well. On Saturday, the state recorded its biggest single-day spike with as many as 796 new cases. Out of the newly reported cases, 740 from the state, while 51 are from other states and 5 are foreign returnees. The total number of COVID-19 cases has now breached the 12,000 mark and stood at 12,285, as of 27 June 2020 (10 AM).

Between Friday and Saturday, 24,458 samples were tested in the state. In the said period, Anantapur reported the highest number of cases with 161 individuals testing positive for COVID-19. East Godavari (109), Chittoor (84), and Guntur (71) followed suit in terms of the number of new cases reported in a single day. Anantapur also accounts for the number of active cases with 850 patients being treated in the district by the time the report was released today.