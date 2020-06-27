As coronavirus continues to spread in Andhra Pradesh, the state recorded as many as 796 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The latest figures marked the sharpest rise in COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh so far. Out of the newly reported cases, 740 from the state, while 51 are from other states and 5 are foreign returnees. The total number of COVID-19 cases has now breached the 12,000 mark and stood at 12,285, as of 27 June 2020 (10 AM).

Between Friday and Saturday, 24,458 samples were tested in the state. In the said period, Anantapur reported the highest number of cases with 161 individuals testing positive for COVID-19. East Godavari (109), Chittoor (84), and Guntur (71) followed suit in terms of the number of new cases reported in a single day. Anantapur also accounts for the number of active cases with 850 patients being treated in the district by the time the report was released today.

The COVID-19 death toll in Andhra Pradesh has now risen to 157. Four in Kurnool, four in Krishna, one each in West Godavari, Vizianagaram and East Godavari passed away after battling the deadly virus. While 8,16,082 samples have been tested for COVID-19 across Andhra Pradesh so far, 10,093 individuals from the state, 1815 from other states, and 377 foreign returnees have tested positive. Out of the 6648 active cases across the state, 5289 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals while 1359 are being looked after at COVID care centres.

On Friday, the COVID-19 tally in Visakhapatnam mounted to 664. As of last evening, the district reported V379 active cases, 280 discharges, and 5 deaths. In wake of the new cases, the authorities identified 26 new containment clusters in the district. MVV Royal Palace, Jendachettu, Wireless Colony, Kobbarithota, Venkateswara Metta, Daspalla Backgate, Sarada Colony, Sagar Nagar, K2 Colony, Mugagalalova, Japparru, CHB Agraharam, Nanyam Colony, Madhavadhara, Gnanapuram new, Ganesh Nagar, Seethampeta, Chengal Rao Peta new, Kancharlapalem, Thatichetlapalem, Kommadi, Sector 11- MVP Colony, Bowdara Road, K3 Colony, Sebastian Colony, Ambedkar Nagar, Kapulauppada, Balighattam were demarcated as the new very active containment clusters