Vizag, on Friday, reported 41 new COVID-19 cases. With this, the district tally has now mounted to 664. As per the official update received this evening, Visakhapatnam currently reports 379 active cases, 280 discharges and 5 deaths.

The new COVID-19 cases have also caused Vizag district authorities to identify 26 new containment clusters. MVV Royal Palace, Jendachettu, Wireless Colony, Kobbarithota, Venkateswara Metta, Daspalla Backgate, Sarada Colony, Sagar Nagar, K2 Colony, Mugagalalova, Japparru, CHB Agraharam, Nanyam Colony, Madhavadhara, Gnanapuram new, Ganesh Nagar, Seethampeta, Chengal Rao Peta new, Kancharlapalem, Thatichetlapalem, Kommadi, Sector 11- MVP Colony, Bowdara Road, K3 Colony, Sebastian Colony, Ambedkar Nagar, Kapulauppada, Balighattam have been demarcated as the new containment clusters. The number of very active containment clusters has risen to 72. While 40 clusters fall under the active category, 40 are being considered as dormant. As on Friday evening, 28 clusters in the district have been denotified after not reporting a new COVID-19 case for the past 28 days.

Andhra Pradesh, on Thursday, recorded its sharpest spike yet in the number of coronavirus cases reported in a single day. As per the bulletin released by the Health Department, Andhra Pradesh saw as many as 605 new COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours as the total zoomed past the 11,000 mark. Out of the newly reported cases, 570 are from the state while 34 are from other states. Additionally, a foreign returnee also tested positive for the deadly virus. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh has now reached 11,489.

Between Thursday and Friday, 22,305 samples were tested in the state. The COVID-19 death toll in Andhra Pradesh rose to 146 as four in Kurnool, four in Krishna, one each in Guntur and Visakhapatnam passed away after battling COVID-19. While 7,91,624 samples have been tested for COVID-19 across Andhra Pradesh so far, 9353 individuals from the state, 1764 from other states, and 372 foreign returnees have tested positive. The state currently accounts for 6147 active COVID-19 cases