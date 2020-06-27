With rising COVID-19 cases in Visakhapatnam, new areas are being declared as containment zones, restricting the movement of people in this area in order to contain the virus. In wake of the increasing cases, Visakhapatnam District Collector V Vinay Chand, on Friday, ordered that COVID-19 testing must be quickened in the district. He stated that additional quarantine centres will be set up in the district Speaking from his chamber, the Collector mentioned that the individuals who test positive for the virus must immediately be shifted to COVID-19 hospital. Further, orders were given that all primary contacts of the infected must be transferred to a quarantine centre nearest to them in the city.

Stating that testing must be conducted for those who enter Visakhapatnam district from other regions, Collector Vinay Chand stated that the passengers who test positive for COVID-19 must be admitted into a quarantine COVID-19 Hospital. The Collector stated that ten quarantine centres have been set up at various locations in the city so far. He said that additional centres are being set up at Paderu, Araku valley, Narsipatnam and Anakapalle divisions. While the district COVID centres will accommodate 2000 beds, those in the city will have 3000 beds, taking the total beds in Visakhapatnam district to 5000.

Mr Chand further ordered that 2,000 tests must be conducted per day in areas under the purview of the GVMC. He said that RDOs (Revenue Divisional Officers) will act as the Nodal Officers at the Divisional Centres, and all of them would report to Joint Collector – 3. He stated that senior citizens, heart patients and those with pre-existing ailments must be given priority while conducting the tests. All Joint Collectors and officials responsible for executing the above-mentioned tasks were present at the meeting convened by the District Collector.

As of Friday, Visakhapatnam district reported a total of 664 COVID-19 cases.