While COVID-19 continues to grapple the society, a recent incident from Andhra Pradesh has received much flak. In a shocking video that went viral on social media, it is seen that the body of a COVID-19 victim in Palasa, Srikakulam, was carried to a burial ground in a JCB earthmover on Friday morning.

The deceased was a municipality employee and had reportedly been unwell for a period of time. After passing away at his residence on Thursday night, he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday morning. Following this, his body was moved for cremation in a JCB earthmover. The dishonourable treatment given to the victim’s body received severe backlash from several quarters. Soon, the Andhra Pradesh government officials asked District Collector J Nivas to initiate immediate action against the accused. Consequently, Palasa Municipal Commissioner T Nagendra Kumar and Sanitary Inspector N Rajeev were suspended.

Expressing anguish over the incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that strict action will be taken against those responsible. “The incident in Srikakulam, where a COVID-19 victim’s body was carried in a JCB, is disturbing. At a time when was humanity was needed, the actions of a few individuals are saddening. Such incidents should not be repeated anywhere. Strict action will be taken against those responsible,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

శ్రీకాకుళం జిల్లా, పలాసలో కోవిడ్ మృతదేహాన్ని జేసీబీతో తరలించిన ఘటన దిగ్భ్రాంతికి గురిచేసింది. మానవత్వాన్ని చూపాల్సిన సమయంలో కొంతమంది వ్యవహరించిన తీరు బాధించింది. ఇలాంటి ఘటనలు మరెక్కడా పునరావృత్తం కాకూడదు. బాధ్యుల పై కఠిన చర్యలు తీసుకోకతప్పదు. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) June 26, 2020

As of Friday morning, Srikakulam accounted for a total of 62 COVID-19 cases. While 24 of these were marked active, 36 patients were discharged post-recovery, The district has reported two deaths so far.