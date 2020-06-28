For a Josephine, the Convent Junction isn’t just any other place in the city. St Joseph’s College for Women (Autonomous) in Gnanapuram, Vizag is widely acclaimed as the first women’s college in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh. For the students here, popularly known as “Josephines”, the college life is complete with many cherishable memories. Here, we take a look at 5 things that students of St Joseph’s College in Vizag will relate to:

#1 Rush Towards the Canteen

Forget heading to the classes. The first destination on many students’ minds upon stepping into the college premises is the canteen. “O Canteen, Canteen! Wherefore art thou Canteen to open late?”

#2 The Airplanes, Airplanes in the Sky

Hardly any session of the morning assembly at St Jospeh’s goes without the airplanes booming across the sky, cutting off people mid-speech. These planes are also guilty of interrupting classes that even students wouldn’t dare to!

#3 The Parking lot, A Jack of All Trades

The parking lot is booked by the Josephines for a photoshoot and TikTok videos, especially on Saturdays. If you are browsing through pictures uploaded by a Josephine, this popular venue is sure to be spotted in one of the pictures!

#4 The Vigilant Monkeys’ Visitation

The monkeys are very vigilant during their visits to the college. They are quick to search the corridors and sometimes even stay back for a meal. They also sometimes ensure to schedule their visits for lunchtime. Needless to say, the monkeys keep the Josphines on toes.

#5 The Fabulous Flash mob

The much-awaited month of the flash mob never seems to arrive as quickly as we want. Come the time and we just cannot seem to finish our lunch before the music for the flash mob practice starts playing. Plus, a flash mob means free and loud music to dance to for weeks. Oh and the performance at YMCA on the D-day is a memory to treasure for many Josphines!

PS: Article submitted by a student of St Joseph’s College for Women, Vizag

