Visakhapatnam, on Sunday, reported its highest single-day surge with 53 new cases, taking the district tally to 766. It is to be noted that the COVID-19 cases in Visakhapatnam are inclusive of those who returned from other states and foreign countries. As per the official report sent by Special COVID-19 Officer for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam, Dr PV Sudhakar, last evening, 450 cases were marked active. 27 patients were discharged on Sunday, post-recovery, taking the tally of discharges in the district to 311. So far, 5 individuals have succumbed to the virus in Visakhapatnam.

The authorities further demarcated fifteen more areas as containment zones. K3 Colony, Bobby Residency KRM Colony, Rukmunipuram-Yelamanchali, Yerayyapalem, Theeda, Chaitanya Nagar Zone V, Seetaram Nagar, Boni-Anandapuram, Bellam Vinayaka Temple, Bhujangarao Peta, Thadi Veedhi, Kailasapuram, Uppara Colony, Indira Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar-Anakapalle, have been identified as the new containment zones in Visakhapatnam. While 73 zones are marked as very active, 49 zones fall under the active category. 46 zones have been marked dormant while 28 zones have been denotified so far.

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise across Andhra Pradesh as well. On Sunday, the state recorded its biggest single-day surge with as many as 813 new cases. Out of the newly reported cases, 755 are from the state, while 55 are from other states and 8 are foreign returnees. The total number of COVID-19 cases increased to 13098, as of 28 June 2020 (10 AM). The death toll due to coronavirus in the state rose to 169.

Between Saturday and Sunday, 25,778 samples were tested in the state. In the said period, Kadapa reported the highest number of cases with 111 individuals testing positive for COVID-19. Kurnool (103), Guntur (90), and Chittoor (82) followed suit in terms of the number of new cases reported in a single day.