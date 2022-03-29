Gear up for April with a tub of popcorn to watch these upcoming releases on OTT. If you missed these movies in the theatres, fret not, April has some exciting movies lined up. With the trailers of these upcoming movies, the first week of April looks very interesting OTT wise.

Here is a list of upcoming OTT releases in the 1st week of April.

#1 Hey Sinamika – 31 March

This romantic comedy starring Dulquer Salman, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari is a must-watch this month-end. If you missed it in the theatres, be sure to catch it on OTT platforms. Hey Sinamika was directed by Brinda, while the music was composed by Govind Vasantha.

OTT Platform: Netflix, Jio Cinema

#2 Kaun Pravin Tambe – 1 April

This much-awaited biopic is a sports drama played by Shreyas Talpade in the role of Kaun Pravin Tambe. He is an underdog cricketer who fought against society and destiny to choose cricket over marriage and a job. Ashish Vidyarthi, Parambrata Chatterjee, and Anjali Patil will be seen in pivotal roles. This is a story that proves that age is just a number.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

#3 Radhe Shyam – 1 April

One of the magnum opuses of the year might have tanked at the box office, but it is sure a visual treat to watch on the OTT platforms. Prabhas and Pooja Hedge have given the performances of their lifetime. This is one of the most awaited OTT movie releases in April.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#4 Better Nate Than Ever – 1 April

This is a musical-comedy that deserves a watch. This is a story about a high school music enthusiast, who dreams about being a Broadway star. Lisa Kudrow, who is known for playing Phoebe in Friends, has also acted in this film.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

#5 The Bubble – 1 April

This is a meta-comedy film that has hooking up, sneaking out, and all that fun. The trailer sure looks exciting and one must add a reminder for this film on the release date.

OTT Platform: Netflix

#6 Bheeshma Parvam – 1 April

This is a crime mystery played by Mammootty in the lead role. This is a story about a former gangster who has turned into a marine exporter. This Malayalam film also stars TV anchor, Anasuya in the film.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

#7 Dasvi – 7 April

Dasvi starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur is a social comedy releasing this April. The trailer looks very promising. It is a must-watch movie.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Comment below which upcoming movie releases on OTT in the 1st week of April you are excited about.