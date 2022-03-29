IPL 2022 is here and our excitement knows no bounds. Catching the matches is our standard plan for the next two months. But what to do if you are bored after 11’o clock or before 7’o clock? That is why we have curated a list of web series based on sports, which will make you sit on the edge of your seat, just like an IPL match. While some of them are documentaries based on real-life incidents, the others are web series that will leave you in awe of the close to reality scenes.

Go ahead and check out the list of web series based on sports.

Inside Edge

If you are an IPL fanatic, you must not miss out on Inside Edge. The series unfolds around the events during the Powe Play League (PPL), the most popular T20 tournament on the globe. Inside Edge’s plot revolves around how spot-fixing, betting, and drugs have influenced the world of cricket. Right from day one, this series has become the fan favourite, for the perfect blend of cricket and high action drama. The web series stars Tanuj Virwani, Richa Chadha, Vivek Oberoi, Angad Bedi, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and others in pivotal roles. Each season consisted of 10 episodes, each with a run time of 40-45 minutes. Season 3 recently concluded on a cliffhanger, and the fans cannot wait for the fourth instalment to be out.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Number of seasons: 3

Selection Day

Selection Day is based on a novel with the same name, written by Aravind Adiga in 2016. It was adapted into a web series under the production of Anil Kapoor and Anand Tucker. It revolves around two brothers, whose father is obsessed with cricket. While one of them likes cricket, the other’s heart lies in pursuing science as a career. Selection Day unfolds around how the duo is sent to Mumbai by his father, to be selected into domestic leagues. The series stars Mohammad Samad, Yash Shashank Dholye, Rajesh Tallang, Mahesh Manjrekar in important roles. A total of 12 episodes, each around 27 minutes, have been released so far.

Where t watch: Netflix

Number of seasons: 1

All or Nothing: Manchester City

All or Nothing: Manchester City is a docuseries, which charts the journey of the English Premier League side Man City during the 2017-18 season. It encapsulates the record-breaking season in a total of 8 episodes. The docu-series captures the emotions of the team members on and off the field, unseen dressing room footage, featuring the players and coach Pep Guardiola.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Number of seasons: 1

Bombers

Starring Ranvir Shorey, Aahana Kumra, Sapna Pabbi, and Varun Mita in plot deciding roles, Bombers was directed by Vishal Furia and written by Vishal Kapoor. This fictional series is based on a Chandannagar-based football club, Bombers FC. It was released in June 2022 and has received a good response from football lovers. Each episode has a run time of 45-50 minutes.

Where to watch: Zee5

Number of seasons: 1

Roar of the Lion

Yet another docuseries based on real-life incidents, Roar of the Lion is based on the Chennai based IPL franchise, CSK. The series was released in the comeback year of Chennai Super Kings, post the two-year ban, due to betting allegations on the team principal, Gurunath Meiyappan. Roar of the Lion captures the narratives of MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, other playing and non-playing members of the franchise. The series wraps up in 5 episodes.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Number of seasons: 1

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Formula 1: Drive to Survive is a docuseries, produced in collaboration between Netflix and Formula 1. It shows the behind-the-scenes footage, featuring popular F1 racers, Lewis Hamilton, Daniel Ricardo, Max Verstappen, and others. The docuseries debuted in 2019 and featured the story of the 2018 Formula One World Championship, and the most recent one was released on 11 March 2022.

Where to watch: Netflix

Number of seasons: 4