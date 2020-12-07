Vizag has been chosen by the government of the United Kingdom (UK) to be developed under the ‘Climate Resilient Cities for Shared Prosperity’ initiative. As many as five cities, including Vizag, have been selected across India under this programme.

A team from the UK had visited Vizag about three months ago for preliminary discussions regarding the project. In the latest, the British Deputy High Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (include name) discussed the initiative with Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner, G Srijana. As a part of this project, the team from the UK, along with their technical consultants, will extend their support to the preparation of feasibility reports, Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), and capacity building.

Speaking to Yo! Vizag, GVMC Superintending Engineer (Smart City), M Vinay Kumar, said that the civic body has identified Madhurawada to develop a comprehensive project on water supply and sewerage system as a part of the Climate Resilient Cities initiative. Sharing further details, he said, “We have put forth our ideas and discussed them with the UK team. Currently, they are looking at the technical feasibility and all the other factors involved. Likewise, all the future projects taken up under this programme will involve innovative solutions while meeting the needs of the citizens of Vizag.”

During Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US visit back in 2014, Vizag was chosen by the United States government to be developed into a ‘smart city’, alongside Ajmer and Allahabad. Ever since the GVMC has been taking up several projects under the Smart Cities Mission. Earlier in November, Vizag emerged as a finalist in the World Smart City Awards under the category of Living and Inclusion award category. Taking part in the World Smart Cities Awards 2020 competition this year, the GVMC and Greater Visakhapatnam Smart City Corporation Limited (GVSCCL) submitted the project “Social integration through the creation of All ability public spaces – Parks for all abilities” under the Living & Inclusion award category.