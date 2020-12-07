Popular playback singer and dubbing artist Sunitha Upadrasta is set to get hitched soon. On Monday, singer Sunitha shared a few images from her intimate engagement ceremony and announced her wedding with Ram Veerapaneni, a businessman. Sharing the news with her fans on social media, the Telugu singer said that her would-be husband has entered her life as a caring friend and wonderful partner.

Taking to Instagram a while ago, Sunitha wrote, “Like every mother, I dream of settling my children down well. At the same time I am blessed with wonderful and thoughtful children and parents who always want to see me well settled in life…. the moment has finally come… Ram has entered my life as a caring friend and a wonderful partner.. we both are delighted to enter into wedlock very soon. Thanks to all my well wishers who understand that I keep my life very private. Please support and be with me as you always do.”

Several celebs from the T-Town congratulated the duo and wished them well.

Further details regarding the wedding of singer Sunitha and Ram Veerapaneni are awaited. Sunitha has two children-Aakash and Shreya from her previous marriage with Kiran Kumar Goparaja. The couple had parted ways a few years back.

Sunitha Upadrasta is majorly renowned for her work in Telugu cinema. Apart from being an acclaimed singer, she has even lent her voice over in numerous Telugu films.